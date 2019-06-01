Prasanna Soparkar is Founder and MD, Core Integra, a Mumbai-based staffing, recruitment and compliance company. His career spans over three decades in HR function during which he has served many Tata Group companies such as Tata Industries, Tata Infotech, Rallies in Leadership positions. He was Head of HR for companies such as Aegis Chemicals, Stream International, Love Lock & Lewis (BPO division), Shell Transource (A Vertex Company). To fulfill his entrepreneurial dreams, Prasanna had a choice to manage HR as a function or manage HR as a business; he chose the latter.