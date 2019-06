Prasanthi Korada loves pursuing excellence through writing and has a passion for technology. She has successfully managed several websites. She currently writes for mindmajix.com, a global training company that provides e-learning and professional certification training. She is based out of Kakinada and has an experience of 4 years in the field of content writing and blogging. She can be contacted at deviprasanthi7@gmail.com. Connect with her also on LinkedIn and Twitter.