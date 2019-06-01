Prashant Sankaran stepped off his corporate career to follow his passion for Entrepreneurship and Arts. Apart from engaging with writing and photography, he volunteers time mentoring new entrepreneurs and serves on the Boards of a few organisations, especially in the Social Sector. An exhibition featuring his work of photos-embedded-with-haikus on the theme of urban life was presented by the Indian Institute of Human Settlements
last year. He is also part of the founding team of the annual Bangalore Poetry Festival
, one of the larger literary events in India.