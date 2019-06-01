Prashant Chaudhary has rich experience in automation, including framework assessment and tool evaluation. He has 10 years of experience working with various automation tools, including IBM RFT, IBM RPT, HP UFT, Selenium, Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and others. Mr. Chaudhary lives in New Delhi, India, with his daughter, wife, and parents. He is an active blogger on the topic of the various aspects of automation. His domain expertise is a combination of HR solutions, insurance, and travel. In his spare time, Mr. Chaudhary loves to play with his daughter, writes for cutter.com, automatorsworld.com, and listen to music. Prashant is reachable on Twitter at https://twitter.com/prashant_compsc.