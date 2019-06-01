A passionate leader with first class communication skills and a long track record of successfully management. Prashant Vaddadi (PVR) comes with a decade and more experience of being actively involved with start ups. In the corporate world since 1998 and gradually scaled up to varied job roles. An inspiring and motivational manager with first-rate interpersonal skills and the ability and passion to develop the vision of any company he manages. He is able to push performance improvement whilst at the same time delivering growth. Possessing vast managing directorship and CEO experience he will always ensure that clear objectives and expectations are delivered and maintained. With a bachelors’ in Business Administration & Executive MBA from NIM, and a Leadership Development Course from Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode. For over a decade, PVR has gained hands on experience across verticals, serving customers from North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Asia. As a young & dynamic director, PVR has strategized Brindavan’s foray into Architecture, Renewable Energy & Construction. As CEO & Managing Director, PVR is involved in Strategy, Operations & Client Support. He brings along with him vast International & domestic experience and customer centric approach.