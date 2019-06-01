EDITIONS
Prateeksha Nayak
Introvert trapped in the body of an extrovert. Travels, sings & writes to express. Likes to keep it simple.
Startup

How two non-architect besties built a successful décor brand

by Prateeksha Nayak
Share on
11th Jan 2017 · 6 min read
Stories

Music and love kept her strong in her darkest hour

by Prateeksha Nayak
Share on
19th Dec 2016 · 7 min read
Stories

Entrepreneur Vrinda Jatia on Cakesmiths and making haute cuisine accessible to all

by Prateeksha Nayak
Share on
6th Oct 2016 · 6 min read
Stories

What after happily ever after? Author Raksha Bharadia’s Bonobology has the answers!

by Prateeksha Nayak
Share on
4th Oct 2016 · 5 min read
TechSparks

Is there really a way of failure-proofing something as a startup? Sameer Desai of Brand Launch Centre thinks so

by Prateeksha Nayak
Share on
4th Oct 2016 · 3 min read
TechSparks

Dare to dream differently, have crazy ideas, unlearn: author Ashwin Sanghi

by Prateeksha Nayak
Share on
2nd Oct 2016 · 3 min read