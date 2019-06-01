Prathistha Jain is the Director at Vibazone Pvt Ltd, Vibazone is currently focusing is on setting up Incubation centres around the country to build a holistic ecosystem for the Indian start-ups to nurture. Part of the IIT Madras's HTIC MedTech Incubator that specializes specifically in the Healthcare domain, with a focus of supporting start-ups that develop affordable solutions for the Indian landscape. Also, currently the FTR4H Ambassador for India. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/prathistha-jain-458228b3/