Pratik Dholakiya
Pratik Dholakiya is the Founder of The 20 Media, a content marketing agency specializing in content & data-driven SEO and PRmention, a digital PR agency. He regularly speaks at various conferences about SEO, Content Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and Digital PR. Pratik has spoken at 80th Annual Conference of Florida Public Relations Association, Accounting & Finance Show, Singapore, NextBigWhat’s UnPluggd, IIT-Bombay, SMX Israel, SEMrush Meetup, MICA, IIT-Roorkee and other major events. As a passionate SEO & content marketer, he shares his thoughts and knowledge in publications like Search Engine Land, Search Engine Journal, Entrepreneur Magazine, Fast Company, The Next Web, YourStory and Inc42 to name a few. Pratik Dholakiya website – https://www.pratikdholakiya.com/ The 20 Media website – https://the20media.com/ PRmention website - https://www.prmention.com/ The 20 Media twitter handle – https://twitter.com/The20MediaHQ The 20 Media Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/The20MediaHQ The 20 Media LinkedIn page - https://www.linkedin.com/company/the20media/ The 20 Media Instagram page - https://www.instagram.com/The20MediaHQ/
Opinion

Here are Google’s biggest search algorithm updates of 2017

by Pratik Dholakiya
23rd Jan 2018 · 2 min read
Opinion

8 significant changes to Google and SEO in 2017

by Pratik Dholakiya
20th Dec 2017 · 12 min read
Startup Advice

7 Incredibly Effective Ways Startups Should Be Using Social Media

Social media demolishes manufacturer-consumer hierarchy, competitive advantage that the big boys have, and literally levels the field. Everyone has 24 hours a day and then social media. There’s all the money in the world for everyone to make, and there’s tremendous opportunity with social media that startups can tap into
by Pratik Dholakiya
15th May 2013 · 6 min read
Resources

5 Marketing Ideas for Startups to Find a Competitive Edge

by Pratik Dholakiya
14th Jan 2013 · 6 min read