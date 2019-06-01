Pratik Dholakiya
is the Founder of The 20 Media
, a content marketing agency specializing in content & data-driven SEO and PRmention
, a digital PR agency. He regularly speaks at various conferences about SEO, Content Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and Digital PR. Pratik has spoken at 80th Annual Conference of Florida Public Relations Association, Accounting & Finance Show, Singapore, NextBigWhat’s UnPluggd, IIT-Bombay, SMX Israel, SEMrush Meetup, MICA, IIT-Roorkee and other major events. As a passionate SEO & content marketer, he shares his thoughts and knowledge in publications like Search Engine Land, Search Engine Journal, Entrepreneur Magazine, Fast Company, The Next Web, YourStory and Inc42 to name a few.
Pratik Dholakiya website – https://www.pratikdholakiya.com/
The 20 Media website – https://the20media.com/
PRmention website - https://www.prmention.com/
The 20 Media twitter handle – https://twitter.com/The20MediaHQ
The 20 Media Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/The20MediaHQ
The 20 Media LinkedIn page - https://www.linkedin.com/company/the20media/
The 20 Media Instagram page - https://www.instagram.com/The20MediaHQ/