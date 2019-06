Pratish Nair is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Prahalad Kakar School of Branding and Entrepreneurship (PKSBE) and is the key player in the long-term vision and strategy of the institute. The epicentre of PKSBE, Pratish is the person who converted Prahlad Kakar’s dream of starting an institution which will adopt innovative and unique ways of educating young professionals and equip them with a combination of classroom knowledge with real-life business simulations.