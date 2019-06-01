COO and Co-Founder, YuMiGo Webservices Pvt. Ltd. Pratyush was born and brought up in Delhi, completed his schooling from Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj. Like was the case with most teens of his generation, he was destined to earn an engineering degree; which he did from Thapar University. Soon after, he went ahead to pursue a post graduate degree from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and become a student of business management for life. Pratyush began his career working on Oil and Gas projects in Malaysia and the US.