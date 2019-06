Preetham V V is the Founder of Quantama – a Mobile LBS startup focused on Retail Branding and Demand Chain Solutions. He has authored two books namely – Java Web Services Programming and Internet Security and Firewalls. He has successfully donned the CEO and Director’s cap in his previous avatars. He brings nearly 17 years of Technology, Innovation and Business Transformation capabilities on board. Follow him on twitter @vvpreetham and his personal blog The Simulacrum