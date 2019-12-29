Preeti Singh is the editor of Houzz India (houzz.in), a multi-global brand in the field of architecture, design, and home improvement. Prior to Houzz, she was the founding editor for Times of India’s two magazines - Home & Design Trends and BBC Knowledge. During this time, she conceptualised and organised the TRENDS Excellence Awards for Architecture & Design, which has become one of India’s key design awards. With experience of over 15 years in media industry, she have worn many hats. In addition to starting editorial ventures, building teams, and working with publishing houses like Ogaan and Paprika Media, she was a photojournalist for Centre for Science and Environment (Down to Earth) and has travelled the country extensively covering human interest issues. Singh has been the recipient of the Hafele Woman of Influence Award in 2016, and has served as the jury on many architecture, design, and decor awards such as the IIID Anchor Awards and SaffronStays Awards.