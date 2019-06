Preeti Vasudevan is the Founder of StoreKey, an agricultural commodities marketplace. She has a background in engineering with a degree from UIUC. As an engineer, she has been involved in working across areas such as renewables and engaging startups. In addition, Preeti has worked in finance across the US and India, having worked with a bulge bracket investment bank and a conglomerate, where she was involved in evaluating investments and market behaviours.