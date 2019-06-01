Priya Varadarajan is the Founder of DURGA, a citizen’s initiative that brings out inherent skills among Indian women and young girls to recognise and deter crime. Priya is keen to empower women in all directions and DURGA stemmed from her not for profit Trust called I’m Every Woman, which works on inspiring aspiring women towards self-employment and entrepreneurship. Through this initiative she brings mentors and aspiring women together and the ecosystem of entrepreneurship so that women have every advantage to build their ideas.