EDITIONS
Login
Priyam Mukhopadhyay
Priyam Mukhopadhyay is a journalist and an enthusiast on issues relating development from the grassroots level. With further interest in investigative and digital photo journalism, he is experiencing work with reputed online media organizations.
Inclusion
Sensitising 90 lakh people worldwide about blindness, Dialogue in the Dark shows the way
by Priyam Mukhopadhyay
Share on
4th Sep 2017
· 5 min read
environment
Amid rapid environmental degradation, conservationist fights for yesteryear’s ‘Garden City’
by Priyam Mukhopadhyay
Share on
28th Jul 2017
· 5 min read