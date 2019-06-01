EDITIONS
Priyan DC
Priyan DC is CEO at Star Squared PR. He is a Communications Consultant with over 18 years of rich industry experience. A keen strategist, his industry experience, coupled with a passion for communication has helped him develop strong client relationships over the years. Priyan has championed the cause of innovation and creativity for many brands. Be it building top-of-mind recall for Attachmate in India, or thought leadership for Apollo Hospitals, executive visibility for Broadcom, to strategic media relations for Gripen SAAB, strategic insights have been at the heart of every campaign.
Opinion

What a big fat Indian wedding can teach you about customer experience

by Priyan DC
27th Dec 2018 · 5 min read
Opinion

Why brand communication strategies need more focus

by Priyan DC
10th Aug 2018 · 6 min read
Resources

Qualities that will help you thrive in the ‘Startup–Osphere’

by Priyan DC
13th Apr 2015 · 9 min read