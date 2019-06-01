Priyan DC is CEO at Star Squared PR. He is a Communications Consultant with over 18 years of rich industry experience. A keen strategist, his industry experience, coupled with a passion for communication has helped him develop strong client relationships over the years. Priyan has championed the cause of innovation and creativity for many brands. Be it building top-of-mind recall for Attachmate in India, or thought leadership for Apollo Hospitals, executive visibility for Broadcom, to strategic media relations for Gripen SAAB, strategic insights have been at the heart of every campaign.