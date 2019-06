Priyanka is an MBA from the Imperial College in London along with an MSc in Accounting and Finance from Manchester Business School. She is the proverbial backbone & Co-founder of IShareSpace. She has worked as a Data Analyst for the Funds and Holdings team at Bloomberg LLP. She also worked closely with the Funds and Holdings team of US and Singapore to develop new methods of accumulating data and improving its accuracy. Priyanka is also an Indian Entrepreneurship Excellence awardee in 2016