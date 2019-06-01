With a double major in Mathematics and Economics from Duke University, USA and the London School of Economics, I am the founder of an online private label brand called Uptownie 101. We sell trendy and affordable women western and indo-western wear. Leading a charge against stereotypes in the world of fashion, and dispelling the idea that only designers belong here, I have started a business all by myself. Instead of going into the numbers game, I have bought the numbers game to fashion and crafted an approach using a subtle blend of maths and creativity.