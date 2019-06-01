I have been a closet writer all my life and the top shelf of my wardrobe has always been stacked to the brim with half written books that I have been working on for years. Apart from being a full time wife and a Mother of a toddler, I am an IT professional, who found my passion in writing at early age.Having my cultural roots in Lucknow, born and bought up in Rajasthan and finally getting married to a south Indian, I bring my hilarious and thought provoking experiences to my quirky writing. I am an enthusiastic member of toastmasters club and credit myself as a good debater; an obvious disadvantage for my husband. I share my passion for writing with my mother, who is also my toughest critic. You can read some of my work at below WATTPAD Site as well.http://my.w.tt/UiNb/zmLWcKF2TA