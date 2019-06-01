Priyanka Tanwar is the Head of Public Affairs for LIXIL Asia Pacific. She is primarily responsible build LIXIL’s reputation through effective and aligned communications strategies for all stakeholder groups across 23 markets across the Asia Pacific region. Priyanka has an over-all experience of over 15 years in senior Corporate Affairs & Communications positions across leading financial and technology conglomerates like Barclays and IBM. She also has had a successful stint with TV and print journalism.