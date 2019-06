Pulkit Ahuja is the author of ‘Googled by God’, a fast moving financial thriller that takes the reader on a journey to the dark realms of entrepreneurship and technology. Pulkit is also a serial entrepreneur. After passing on the million dollar valuation offer for Cabsguru, he is currently working as the Head of Innovation, Product & Strategy Group at Orix Auto, India, and remains positive of the startup’s prospects in the fragmented cabs industry.