Pushpendra Mehta is the author of "The Suitable Inheritor" (Novel) and the nonfiction books "Win the Battles of Life & Relationships" and "Tomorrow's Young Achievers," which have earned him an internationally loyal readership. The richness of his experience comes from having donned diverse roles - writer, marketer, content creator, and entrepreneur. Pushpendra was raised in India and now lives in Atlanta, USA. He is an alumnus of Northwestern University (USA) and Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics (India).