PVR BluO is a logical extension of PVR brand as a total entertainment solution comprising of a plethora of excellent activities and great food at the branded bowling centers. It took the concept of bowling as a recreational sport and expanded upon it leveraging its brand equity with its state of art infrastructure accompanied by cosmic lightning, entertainment aspects like music, world cuisine, Xbox gaming lounge, tattoo parlours, merchandise shops and much more. http://www.pvrbluo.com/