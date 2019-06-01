Rachit Chawla is the Founder and CEO of Finway Capital. Once a prodigy securing 99 percent marks in Class XII (CBSE Board) in Accountancy (highest in India), Rachit is now the brain behind the runaway success of Finway Capital. Always focused, committed, and ambitious, Rachit is keen to humanize the lending process in India. The smart and studious steward is planning to make Finway a Rs 1,000 crore+ company in the next three years. The graduate in Business & Management from Aston University, Birmingham, UK has a cumulative experience of 10 years in finance, real estate, and logistics. Prior to kickstarting his entrepreneurship journey, he was employed with Intel Corporation at its EMEA headquarters based in Swindon, the United Kingdom, as a Pricing Analyst. But the charm of corporate life couldn’t supersede his businessman spirit and he returned to his home country to shape his dreams.