Rachita Maker
A woman in a man’s world
A lot has been said about gender parity in the corporate world, I want to focus on what helps an organization retain women talent as women climb the corporate ladder. I have always been lucky to have managers and colleagues who have believed in women empowerment and putting women at the forefront. They encouraged me to venture and compete with men, safe in the knowledge that if I fall they will be there to help me get back on my feet. So let's see how we can help women thrive in the corporate India.
4th Jul 2016
· 9 min read