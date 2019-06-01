Rachit Mathur is the co-founder and CEO at Avenue Growth, India’s largest Sales-as-a-Service platform. He has 10 years of vast experience in business growth, corporate relations, and marketing sectors. With the idea of bringing sales reform in India, he set up Avenue Growth in 2016 with the vision of providing on-ground sales force solution to companies, which enables them to grow and explore new markets with a cost-effective approach. His business-driving strategy believes in the fundamentals of overall growth.