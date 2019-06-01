Mrs. Rachna Suneja is a Co-founder and Director of Afinoz: DS Finworld Pvt. Ltd.









A Qualified Civil Engineer, Project Leader & an Entrepreneur with nearly 12 years of rich experience in Government of India engineering projects: technical analysis of turnkey instruments, tendering & procurements, monitoring and administration of various petroleum ministry projects. Presently working as Group Chief Executive Officer of a diversified group having presence in Asia. This includes Directorship/ leadership in business development from ideation stage, team building, fintech development, sales and marketing (digital, offline) upto revenue generation and expansion. This financial advisory platform is using AI for identifying and recommending best mortgage and investment options on a real time basis for all retail and corporate clients. This fintech has been awarded as Most trusted brand and received investment from a very large investment house. The Group also focuses on various tech software and hardware business in Asia and Middle East.





Expert in Business Development, planning & execution including conceptualizing annual business plans and formulating strategies by providing key inputs, support and advisory services to Management in their decision making, thereby ensuring the achievement of statutory & corporate initiatives and execution of the company’s vision & core values.





Achievement-driven global strategic executive with expertise in establishing high-growth, high-yielding operations of substantial impact, reaching business and profit goals with corporate finance strategies, cost controls and technical solutions.





Leader with solid talent in building and maintaining robust organizational structure and systems with a proven track record of several process improvements and systems implementation initiatives. Merges hands-on leadership with excellent communication skills to continually motivate focused teams toward goal attainment. Reputation for adhering to high ethical standards.













Company Profile -

Afinoz acts as an online loan and investment advisory platform serving both retail and corporate,loans and investments, along with corporate financing.

Thus Afinoz acts as a one stop shop financial portal which empowers its customers achieve theirshort and long term goals by providing them direct, algorithm based, researched loan deals andinvestment advisory, thus making Afinoz enabler of wealth planning, wealth creation and wealthsustenance” The company’s vision is to bring all financing and investment options available in Indiato the consumer at the click of a button.”