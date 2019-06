Radhika’s passion for writing led her to choose journalism as her career while still in high school. In her over decade-long career, Radhika has been a television journalist, a travel writer and a newspaper reporter. Her last stint was as Special Correspondent at The Economic Times, where she reported on startups and broke numerous e-commerce and startup news stories. Her love for long form writing, analysis and startups has brought her to YourStory, where she is Editor-Special Projects.