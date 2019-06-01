Raghavendra Pratap Singh is the co-founder of i2ifunding, a leading peer-to-peer lending firm that helps investors fund debtors without the usual hassle of traditional banking system. It offers a comprehensive user experience through of ease of transaction, accessibility to detailed account statements, transaction analysis and other added features. Having a strong background in implementing BPMS for process improvements, Raghavendra aims to make i2i, Amazon of the p2p lending industry with focus on great customer services. With this vision, his mission is to position i2i as a credible financing option in India for both debtors and Investors.