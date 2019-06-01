A young, dynamic, persuasive, and passionate professional, Rahul Bahukhandi is the CEO of LaYuva, an online selling platform. A computer science engineer and MBA in Marketing degree-holder, Rahul holds skill sets grounded in ethics, honesty, and effectively communicating expectations with measurements and feedback. Before becoming a part of LaYuva, he gained nine years of prolific industry experience in sales and marketing, business development, mobile content, SMS-based services, applications and games, and marketing research.