Sidharth Gupta and Rahul Chaudhary are co-founders of Treebo, a tech-enabled asset-light budget hotel brand. Before starting Treebo, Sid and Rahul were Vice Presidents at Myntra leading multiple strategic initiatives for the Flipkart-Myntra Group. Prior to that, they served as Senior Engagement Managers at McKinsey & Company. Sid and Rahul hold MBAs from IIM Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad respectively, and are graduates from IIT Roorkee.