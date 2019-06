Rahul Sood is Product-focused, General Manager with proven track record of launching new products, building businesses, scalable processes, grooming talent and leading change. He led Google Apps and Search Appliance GTM efforts from 2014 thru 2017. Prior to that, he led the Product Management team for the Google Apps Platform and Distribution. His areas of interest include enterprise software and cloud. He completed his engineering from IIT Delhi and MBA from IIM Calcutta.