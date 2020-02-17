Rahul Yadav is an entrepreneur, speaker & the founder of News to Story . He is the Co-founder of Junk File Cleaner and heads the Marketing and Sales at Tech Live Updates - Understand more about the Technology, Software and world, Online educational portal based in India. He started the company in June 2019 and since then has managed to attract a myriad of people to his venture solely through his natural leadership quality and a pleasant sense of humor. Interest in tech trends, software updates, new tech gadgets.