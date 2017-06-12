Rahul is a serial entrepreneur has two decades of experience in hiring competent workforce globally. Trying to solve a business problem for startups and young Entrepreneurs by a Coworking Model - Empowerers Coworking City. He is passionate about developing ideas which carry an impact, building human relationships & inspiring people to do amazing things.. He is passionate about people and networking. A LinkedIn enthusiast, a strong believer that nothing we do is more important than hiring and developing people. At the end of the day we bet on people, not on strategies. People First.







