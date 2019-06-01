Rahul Saria is a Chartered Accountant and a Company Secretary. A public speaker and has advised many startups and helped them set up whole finance function. Presently, he heads the finance and legal function at Vedantu.com, an edtech startup. Earlier he has played a role of Head Finance at Rentomojo.com, a consumer leasing platform as well as Director Finance at a B2B startup Near.co, an ambience intelligence platform. He is also a National GST and International UAE VAT faculty recognized by ICAI. He was an All India Rank holder in CA and CS and was awarded Professional Achiever – Service Sector 2016 by ICAI. He can be reached at rahulsariaca@gmail.com.