Raj Mukherjee, Senior Vice President of Product at Indeed, is responsible for driving global product vision and strategy in collaboration with the Senior Leadership Team. He also leads day-to-day operations of the global product team, which balances the current product portfolio with new business incubation. Prior to joining Indeed, Raj was Senior Vice President of Product at GoDaddy and responsible for helping their 14 million customers build successful businesses online. He has significant experience with SMB customers and led multiple successful acquisitions for the company.