Helping business, business owners, entrepreneurs who have an online business like Flipcart and Amazone. As eCommerce website developer-Magento developer - Magento Expert, I always like to talk about technical challenges regarding online selling and purchasing. I am spreading solution through my place MagentoExpertise for other people who also working as Magento developer for eCommerce website development. As a Magento expert, I uploaded my challenge and solution on my website. If other people want to share their thoughts then they are free to explain their issues at my platform.