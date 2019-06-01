Rajeev Sharma is Founder of Awrizon, a performance-based Digital Consultancy. He has over two decades of experience working in Digital in JWT, Ogilvy, TBWA and TribalDDB. Last, Rajeev was running JWT Digital in India and was a member of the Global Digital Council. He has turned independent Digital consultant recently and advises brands on Digital Growth. He has spoken at conferences like Click Asia Summit, Ad: Tech and at institutes like IIM. Rajeev is also helping created course content for MBA institutes on Digital Marketing subjects. He has also judged Effies, was APAC train the trainer for WPP and conducted over dozen workshops on Hyper Island master classes.