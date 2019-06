Rajeev Tamhankar, is a 2012 Silver Medalist from IIT Roorkee. 2011 Limca World Record Holder. Author of 'Get Corporated before you get fired!' Having worked at India's largest startup, Flipkart (2012-15), and world's largest startup, Xiaomi (2015-16), I couldn't resist starting on my own and founded TBS Planet Comics in July 2016. I am also a fond traveler and have traveled and lived in over 22 countries.