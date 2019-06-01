Rajender Singh Bhandari is the Director of Systems Engineering for NetApp India. He and his team are responsible for architectural and technology relationships as well as NetApp platform evangelism across the ecosystem in the region. Rajender has been associated with NetApp for the past 3 years and is an industry veteran with close to 30 years of rich experience in Information Technology, Service Technology Consulting, DC Technologies, Service Delivery, Project Management and Managed services. Rajender joined NetApp after stints at Tata Unisys, Digital Equipment, Sun Microsystems and SmartTrust Infosystems.