Mr Rajesh Loomba is Managing Director, Eco Rent a Car. He pulls all stops to carry on the legacy of his father, Late Capt. K.R. Loomba, who had built the company with utmost dedication and hard work. Exemplifying the same zeal as his father, he looks after Finance, Administration and overall Business Management. Recently, Eco Rent A Car was awarded 'National Tourism Award' for its extra ordinary performance in Ground Transportation domain by Hon'ble Minister of Tourism, Govt of India.