Rajesh Setty is a serial entrepreneur and business alchemist based in Silicon Valley. He has co-founded more than half a dozen startups in the technology and publishing space. He has also written more than a dozen books. His first book was published when he was thirteen and one of his upcoming books is called Writing Zero. He has maintained a blog with over 1900 articles. You can follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/rajsetty or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rajesh301.