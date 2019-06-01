An industry veteran with more than 23 years of senior leadership experience, Rajiv Bhalla is the Managing Director, India & Vice President APAC, Operator Experience of Barco Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of BARCO NV Belgium. In his role at the organisation, Rajiv spearheads the formulation and execution of business strategies with an end-goal of expanding Barco’s local footprint in the India market and tapping into the country’s enormous business potential. He is also the legal representative of Barco India.