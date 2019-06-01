Rajiv is the Senior Vice President of Data Sciences and Marketplace at InMobi. He looks after machine learning at InMobi and also oversees global network optimization, management, and quality. Rajiv has built an eight-year career in data sciences and analytics, and is deeply passionate about the potential that information untouched by hand has to improve our lives. Prior to InMobi, Rajiv co-founded Mertado, a social shopping platform that was acquired by Groupon. Rajiv has an undergraduate degree in physics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a Ph.D. in many body quantum mechanics from the University of Colorado at Boulder. @rajivbhat