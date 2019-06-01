Rajiv | Talreja is India’s Leading Business Coach and is the author of the International Bestseller and Amazon Bestseller book titled – “Lead or Bleed.” He has been a serial entrepreneur and a business coach for over a decade and is well known for the exponential growth he has created. Over the last decade, Rajiv has impacted over 500,000 people through his Business Coaching and Engagements programs across 150 corporate organizations and to over 5000 business owners across 5 countries. His impeccable track record of creating tangible, meaningful and measurable business transformations has given him the name of the ‘ROI Man‘. He is on a mission to enable business owners in building their business so that it can grow without them on self-sustainable processes and teams.