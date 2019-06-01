Rajneesh is a digital marketing expert at FATbit Technologies, a web solution provider based in India. Being active in online marketing for years, Rajneesh has played a key role in the success of many brands. He enjoys being the stand-alone person or working in conjunction with others to drive results, gather insights, and develop ongoing best practices. He has worked with small and large organizations in multiple industries and technologies. As a digital marketing expert, he has also helped companies and individuals in overcoming negative presence in search engine results.