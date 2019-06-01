EDITIONS
Login
Rakesh Kumar
Rakesh Kumar is a digital marketer with more than eight years of experience with startups and brands. Also a trainer and guest lecturer, he loves to help entrepreneurs come up with better digital marketing strategies.
Opinion
The true potential of digital marketing is yet to be tapped
by Rakesh Kumar
Share on
22nd Sep 2016
· 4 min read
Resources
8 Digital marketing tips for the recently funded startups
by Rakesh Kumar
Share on
23rd Apr 2016
· 6 min read
Resources
Why startups must figure out their brand personality before kickstarting any kind of marketing
by Rakesh Kumar
Share on
12th Apr 2016
· 4 min read