Rakhi Ghosh
Rakhi Ghosh is a Bhubaneswar-based journalist.
How poshan sakhis are transforming reproductive health in Odisha

by Rakhi Ghosh
17th Dec 2018 · 6 min read
How Odisha’s seasonal hostels help curb child migration, child labour

by Rakhi Ghosh
11th Jun 2018 · 8 min read
How watermelon cultivation helped stem distress migration in Odisha’s hunger belt

by Rakhi Ghosh
21st May 2018 · 6 min read
Odisha's Kanas villagers make water safe through simple interventions

by Rakhi Ghosh
6th Feb 2018 · 7 min read