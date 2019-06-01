EDITIONS
Rakhi Ghosh
Rakhi Ghosh is a Bhubaneswar-based journalist.
How poshan sakhis are transforming reproductive health in Odisha
by Rakhi Ghosh
17th Dec 2018
· 6 min read
Stories
How Odisha’s seasonal hostels help curb child migration, child labour
by Rakhi Ghosh
11th Jun 2018
· 8 min read
Stories
How watermelon cultivation helped stem distress migration in Odisha’s hunger belt
by Rakhi Ghosh
21st May 2018
· 6 min read
Success Stories
Odisha's Kanas villagers make water safe through simple interventions
by Rakhi Ghosh
6th Feb 2018
· 7 min read