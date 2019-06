Ram hails from South India and is a Kannadiga brought up in Chennai and currently living with family in Gurgaon. Ram is an avid cricket enthusiast and an ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar and MSD. Rajnikant is his favourite movie icon since childhood. Ram is an alumnus of INSEAD and a Chartered Marketer & CFA. He has a career spanning 15 years of leadership roles in business operations, sales/BD, and product development. Ram’s favourite pastimes are reading, travelling, and sports.