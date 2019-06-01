Rama Krishna Kuppa is the Founder and CEO of ONGO Framework, a B2B IT and digital solutions provider for start-ups and SMEs. As CEO, he is tasked with managing all aspects of the business; however, his major focus lies in building the company roadmap that includes initiating alliances and partnerships and helming the technology end of the business. Rama plays a vital role in enhancing the scope and versatility of the platform. With a Master’s degree in Information Systems from Acharya Nagarjuna University, Rama’s earliest stints were at the leading Indian IT and outsourcing company, Mindtree, as a senior software engineer in the development team. He was involved in developing software for such companies as Norton and Symantec during his tenure at Mindtree, where he was also chosen as one of the four best innovators among 4,000 other participants. Rama then went on to work at Motorola as a senior engineer but quit his job after two years to start his first business venture. In 2009, Rama founded CreativeXperts Consulting, an IT firm headquartered in Hyderabad that provides mobility solutions to small and medium enterprises. Since its inception, Rama has helped the firm pivot from being a software solutions provider to also offering full-stack product development services to diverse clients from multiple industries.